GRIFFITHS (Audrey ): Passed away peacefully at Juniper on 2 March 2019. Unfortunately we missed you by a couple of hours, but we saw you lying in your room at peace and surrounded by your Tigers colours. I'm sure you will be up there with Capt. Blood, plotting the Tigers assault on the 2019 flag. Love to the moon and back Aud. Much loved Mother, Mother-in-law and precious Grandmother. Love always, Tony, Irene and Jamie.
Currently, the Guest Book for Audrey GRIFFITHS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 7 March 2019.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 4, 2019