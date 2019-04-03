|
WARREN (Aubrey John):
23.09.1927 - 29.03.2019 Loving husband of Cath (dec'd), loved father of Aubrey, Grace and Joan and father-in-law to Karen and Brian. Wonderful Grandad to Carissa, Matt and Ben.
One of life's true Gentlemen. Warren (Aubrey John):
Our beloved Dad and Grandad has run his race with unwavering integrity, dignity and grace. Now at peace with our Mum and Nannie, his legacy will live on in our lives.
Aubrey and Karen, Ben, Carissa and Matt. xxx
Warren (Aubrey John):
Inspirational to the last breath and now back together with Mum.
Rest peacefully Dad. Love and miss you. Gracie and Mikki. xo Warren (Aubrey John):
Such a wonderful and loving Dad. Thank you for a lifetime of love, kindness and wisdom. Reunited with Mum. Held close in our hearts and memories always.
Joan and Brian. xxx
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 3, 2019