Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Ashley GAIR is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 30 March 2019. View

GAIR (Ashley ): Dearest Ash,

Brought into this world already determined, stoic, and with a long battle ahead of you. You faced life with exuberance, always fearless in your attitude and playful in nature. With a wicked sense of humour that delighted those around you, your joy for life was contagious. Your ability to touch those around you with a deep soul, and a heart that always thought of others. Reliably late, you were always forgiven as you brought the party with you. We are so blessed to have loved you and will love you forever.

All our love, Grandad, Kim, Catherine, and families



