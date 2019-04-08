|
AAMOT (Arthur Hans):
Passed away peacefully on 04.04.2019 after a long illness. Much loved eldest son of Iris and Hans (both dec). Adored big brother to Margaret, Tom (dec), Rosalie, Bruce, Kevin, Barbara, Peter, Loretta and partners. Favourite uncle and great uncle to all of his nieces and nephews Just as you were you will always be a beautiful part of our memories. Rest peacefully brother with Mum, Dad, Tom and Karen
