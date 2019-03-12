|
TROPIANO (Antonio):
Passed away peacefully on 10th March 2019 surrounded by loving family. Much loved Father to Mel, Anthony and Renae, Father-in-law to Daniel. Nonno to Marley and Taj. Brother to Teresa, Angelo and Frank. Rest in Peace. Reunited with parents Carmelo and Rosina, Sister Hilda and Brother Joey.
Forever in our hearts
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 12, 2019