|
Currently, the Guest Book for Antonio PISCIONERI is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 8 April 2019.
PISCIONERI
Antonio (Tony):
Passed away peacefully at Bunbury Regional Hospital 3.4.2019 aged 94 years. Beloved husband of Rose for 62 years. Loving father and father-in-law to Mary and Gary, Domenic and Tanya, Jeana, John and Caroline (Nadine dec), Eilleen and John. Nonno to 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Reunited with loved ones.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 5, 2019