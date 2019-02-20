LISCIANDRO:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Antonio Lisciandro of Sorrento will be celebrated in St Lawrence Church, 392 Albert Street, Balcatta commencing at 10.15am on TUESDAY (26.02.2019). The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 12.00pm for a Burial Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel, 502 Wanneroo Road (cnr Victoria Rd), Westminster at 7.15pm on SUNDAY (24.02.2019).
Those wishing to pay their last respects may do so at the viewing from 7.00pm.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 20, 2019