Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Antonio LISCIANDRO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 February 2019. View



LISCIANDRO (Antonio):

Born Sicily Italy 16.4.1922.

Passed away Perth, Western Australia 14.2.2019. Beloved Husband of Grazia (dec). Much Loved Father of Con, Sam, Johnny and Jenny. Loved Father-in- law of Alma, Enrica and Chris. Adored Grandfather of 6 and Great grandfather of 2.

Much loved by his family and deeply missed

LISCIANDRO (Antonio):

We remember your smile, the things you would say, we treasure the hours we spent every day. The laughs we had, the secrets we shared, the love you gave, the way you cared. You left a place no one can fill, we miss you, Dad, and always will. Life goes on, we know its true, but not the same without you.

Love from Con, Sam, Johnny, Jenny and families



Funeral Director Info

LISCIANDRO (Antonio):Born Sicily Italy 16.4.1922.Passed away Perth, Western Australia 14.2.2019. Beloved Husband of Grazia (dec). Much Loved Father of Con, Sam, Johnny and Jenny. Loved Father-in- law of Alma, Enrica and Chris. Adored Grandfather of 6 and Great grandfather of 2.Much loved by his family and deeply missedLISCIANDRO (Antonio):We remember your smile, the things you would say, we treasure the hours we spent every day. The laughs we had, the secrets we shared, the love you gave, the way you cared. You left a place no one can fill, we miss you, Dad, and always will. Life goes on, we know its true, but not the same without you.Love from Con, Sam, Johnny, Jenny and families Published in The West Australian on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers