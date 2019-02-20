|
LISCIANDRO (Antonio):
Born Sicily Italy 16.4.1922.
Passed away Perth, Western Australia 14.2.2019. Beloved Husband of Grazia (dec). Much Loved Father of Con, Sam, Johnny and Jenny. Loved Father-in- law of Alma, Enrica and Chris. Adored Grandfather of 6 and Great grandfather of 2.
Much loved by his family and deeply missed
LISCIANDRO (Antonio):
We remember your smile, the things you would say, we treasure the hours we spent every day. The laughs we had, the secrets we shared, the love you gave, the way you cared. You left a place no one can fill, we miss you, Dad, and always will. Life goes on, we know its true, but not the same without you.
Love from Con, Sam, Johnny, Jenny and families
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 20, 2019