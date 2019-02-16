In Memoriam Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Antonio CAPORALE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 19 February 2019. View





CAPORALE (Antonio):

To my dearest husband Antonio. Its been two years since you passed away. I miss you every moment of the day, the house is empty without you. I remember the things we did together and cherish your memory. One day we will be reunited, never will have to part.

Your loving wife Maria

CAPORALE (Antonio):

Two years ago today you held my hands and closed your eyes for the last time. You will always be loved and remembered.

Forever in our hearts. your son John, daughter-in-law Mary and grandchildren Nicole, Daniel, Antony and Isabella.





