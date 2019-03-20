CAPELAS:
A Requiem Mass for the late Antonio Capelas of Butler will be held at Saint Andrew's Catholic Church, 53 Belleville Garden, Clarkson on Wednesday (27.3.2019) commencing at 11.00am. Antonio's Casket will be open at 10.30am for those wishing to say a personal goodbye.
At the conclusion of the Mass the cortege will drive past the family home, then on to the West Chapel at Pinnaroo Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Avenue, Padbury for a Cremation arriving at 1.00pm.
Female Funeral Directors WA Family Owned 9300 0079
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019