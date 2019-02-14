Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Antonino GENOVESE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 17 February 2019. View



GENOVESE

Antonino (Tony):

How can it be 20 years without you here with us?

Those years have seen your family grow. A son-in-law, 4 more grandchildren, older grandchildren's spouses and partners and even great grandchildren as well!



How that would have thrilled you. Nothing was more important to you than your family. You loved us all immensely.



Tony/Papa/Nonno

You left us all way too early. We weren't ready. We still aren't.



We will never stop missing and longing for you.



"You were the best we ever heard!"



