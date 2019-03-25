|
CONTI (Antonina):
Five years have passed and your 3 boys still miss their Mum. Your smile, laugh and talks we would share are still close to our hearts. We cherish the memories you gave us, especially the good and fun times on the orchard. We miss and love you so much. Leo, Wendy, Basil, Sandra, Adrian, Jodi and your No.1 Grandchildren.
PS; say hi to Dad for us.
