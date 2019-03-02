DA SILVA:
The Funeral Mass for Antonieta Da Silva of Amberley Aged Care, formerly of Attadale, will be celebrated in Christ the King Catholic Church, Lefroy Road, Beaconsfield commencing at 2.30pm on FRIDAY (8.3.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington St, Palmyra at 3.45pm for a Burial Service
Please assemble at the Samson Pavilion at 3.35pm.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Christ the King Catholic Church, Beaconsfield at 7.30pm on THURSDAY (7.3.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019