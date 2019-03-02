|
DA SILVA (Antonieta):
Passed away peacefully at Amberley Aged Care on 28th February 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of Jorge (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ivone and Gabriel, Ana and Gus, Jorge and Luisa, Denis and Dolores, Lina and Mario, John and Marisa, Michael and Leanne, Grace, Sue and Pep and Tony. Adored Avo of 29 Grandchildren, 41 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren.
God blessed us with a wonderful mother, He moulded her with a heart of gold. Her smile was made of sunshine, her memories will never grow old.
Descanse em Paz.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019