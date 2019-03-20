LAVENDER (Anthony ): Loving husband of Frances, StepFather of Mark, Lena, Brian, Julie, Jenny and Chad, Pop of seven Grandchildren and three great Grandchildren.
My kind, English gentleman, you have left me with wonderful memories. How can so much feeling go into three little words like I Love You. I will always remember you. Frances.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019