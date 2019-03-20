Anthony LAVENDER

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "LAVENDER (Anthony ): Loving husband of Frances, StepFather..."
    - Anthony LAVENDER
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Anthony LAVENDER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 March 2019.

LAVENDER (Anthony ): Loving husband of Frances, StepFather of Mark, Lena, Brian, Julie, Jenny and Chad, Pop of seven Grandchildren and three great Grandchildren.

My kind, English gentleman, you have left me with wonderful memories. How can so much feeling go into three little words like I Love You. I will always remember you. Frances.



logo
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com