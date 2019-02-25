Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Anthony DRISCOLL is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 28 February 2019. View

DRISCOLL (Anthony ): To my brother, my rock, my best mate, not having you in my life is tough but losing you is even tougher. My life will never be the same without you and the best part of me has gone. You were the best part of popeye and peewee and I want you to know I'm proud of the man you were and I know you still have my back.

Love you soldier

Your brother popeye



