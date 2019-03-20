Anne SPALDING

Obituary
  • "SPALDING (Annie ): Loved sister of Allen, sister-in-law of..."
    - Anne SPALDING
    Published in: The West Australian
SPALDING (Anne):
14.9.1929 - 14.3.2019 Loving Wife of Bob.
Mum of Kaye, Robert, Barbara and Julie.
Mum-in-law to Len, Garry, Brett and Wye.
Adored Nanna of Damien, Chris, Cristy, Jade, Maree, Chloe, Cameron, Ashley, Carlee, Jayden, Jake, Sara, Ryan, Dan and Ian.
Big Nan to Blake, Declan, Xavier, Charlotte, Claudia, Payton and Kodey.

Forever In Our Hearts

Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019
