SPALDING (Anne):
14.9.1929 - 14.3.2019 Loving Wife of Bob.
Mum of Kaye, Robert, Barbara and Julie.
Mum-in-law to Len, Garry, Brett and Wye.
Adored Nanna of Damien, Chris, Cristy, Jade, Maree, Chloe, Cameron, Ashley, Carlee, Jayden, Jake, Sara, Ryan, Dan and Ian.
Big Nan to Blake, Declan, Xavier, Charlotte, Claudia, Payton and Kodey.
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019