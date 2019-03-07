ZANNI:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Annamaria Zanni formerly of Dianella will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 64 Mary St, Highgate commencing at 10:00am on SATURDAY (09.03.2019).
The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Rd, Karrakatta at 11:30am for the Entombment Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, at 9:30am on SATURDAY immediately before Mass.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 7, 2019