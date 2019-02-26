|
SCHEGA (Anna Elsbeth ): Else born on 4.5.1936 in Schifferstadt passed away at her home in Butler on 22.2.2019 after long illness. Adolf, her beloved ex-husband, cared for Else, who never re-married, throughout her illness. Else will be sadly missed by Adolf, her children, Ulrike and Christian, by her brothers Egon and Heinz Stahl, by her grandchild, Sebastian and by her entire family and friends in Australia, Germany and Switzerland. Rest in peace now with your sister Helga. We will miss you.
