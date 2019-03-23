|
SALOMONE (Anna):
In loving memory of our dearest Mamma, Nonna and Bisnonna who passed away 15 years ago.
You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide.
And though we cannot see you,
You're always at our side and in our hearts.
In God's Care
Rosa, Gaetano, Nick, Maria, Tano, Benita, Don, Nadia, Giacomo, Alessia; Gino, Suzy, Luisa, Jay, Edward, Donny, Ara; Steve, Lina, Alessandra, James, Massimo, Sophie.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St Lawrence Church, Balcatta Monday 25th of March at 7:00pm.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019