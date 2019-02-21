HANSEN:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Anna (Anne-Marie) Hansen of Duncraig formerly of Mullaloo will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Mission Church, 270 Camberwarra Dr, Craigie commencing at 10.00am on FRIDAY (22.02.2019). The Cortege with leave the Church at the conclusion of the Mass and arrive at PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Ave, Padbury at 11.30am for a Burial Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Our Lady of the Mission Church Craigie at 7.00pm on THURSDAY (21.02.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 21, 2019