WEBB Mary (Ann):

Passed away peacefully at Aegis Hilton on 23.3.2019 aged 90. Dearly loved wife of George for 68 years and will be missed, loved and remembered everyday. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Norm and Jenn, Sheryl and Michael, Barry and Leeanne, Kevin and Deb. Loved Nan of 9 grandchildren. Nanna Ann of nearly 5 great grandchildren.

Loving memories forever Special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Aegis who have also been mum's family for 9 years.



WEBB (Ann):

Forever In our Hearts. Your beautiful smile, big heart and your kindness that reached out to so many. Our fond memories of you and the laughter will remain with us forever. Mother to Norm, Mother-in-law to Jennifer, Nan to Brenton and Nathan

WEBB (Ann):

Our precious Mum, Nan and Nanna Ann. You were one of a kind and a truly beautiful lady with a big heart. We will hold your love, laughter and memories close to our hearts and will miss you everyday. She was here. She was loved. Her life made a difference.

Sheryl and Michael, Leanne, Simon and Grace, Andrew and Alisha

WEBB (Ann):

Your determination, wisdom, unconditional love and strength will always inspire us.

Your loving son Barry, granddaughter Natalie and daughter-in-law Leeanne

WEBB (Ann):

Our beautiful Mum, Nan and Nanna Ann. Thank you for the unconditional love, support and guidance you gave to all of us. Every moment we ever shared with you and the memories we created together will be held close and cherished forever.

Kevin, Deb, Kelly-Marie and Sam, Kaila, Ashleigh and Brodie, Rianna and Chris, Noah, Mason, Charlie and ½



