CLUNE Ann Claire
(nee Turner):
21.12.1933 - 25.03.2019 Dear daughter of Joseph and Evelyn Turner (both dec), cherished sister of Bruce and Michael (both dec). Loving wife of Ivan and mother and mother-in-law of Meryn and Robert Temby, Lucy and Stephen Brandenburg, and Timothy (Tim) and Anna (nee Gable). Special Nannie of Eamonn Lanagan, Tara Nababan, Peter Temby, Daniel and Grace Brandenburg and Samuel Clune. Caring friend of many and lover of nature and music.
RIP Mynnie
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 27, 2019