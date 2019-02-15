Funeral notice



BUZZAI:

The Funeral Mass to honour the life of Mrs Angiolina Buzzai formerly of White Gum Valley will be held at St Patrick's Basilica, 47 Adelaide St, Fremantle WEDENSDAY (20.2.2019). The Rosary will be recited prior commencing at 9.00am followed by Mass at 9.30am. At the conclusion of the Mass the cortege will arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery for a Burial at 10.45am.



Please wear a splash of colour in honour of Angiolina.



WA Family Owned







BUZZAI:The Funeral Mass to honour the life of Mrs Angiolina Buzzai formerly of White Gum Valley will be held at St Patrick's Basilica, 47 Adelaide St, Fremantle WEDENSDAY (20.2.2019). The Rosary will be recited prior commencing at 9.00am followed by Mass at 9.30am. At the conclusion of the Mass the cortege will arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery for a Burial at 10.45am.Please wear a splash of colour in honour of Angiolina.WA Family Owned Published in The West Australian on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers