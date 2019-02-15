BUZZAI:
The Funeral Mass to honour the life of Mrs Angiolina Buzzai formerly of White Gum Valley will be held at St Patrick's Basilica, 47 Adelaide St, Fremantle WEDENSDAY (20.2.2019). The Rosary will be recited prior commencing at 9.00am followed by Mass at 9.30am. At the conclusion of the Mass the cortege will arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery for a Burial at 10.45am.
Please wear a splash of colour in honour of Angiolina.
