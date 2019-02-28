Angie CROCOS

CROCOS (Angie):
Passed away peacefully RPH 22.2.2019. My darling sister and best friend, there's just not enough words to say how much I am going to miss you.
I have some wonderful memories to reflect on, love you sis.
Loved ones that go away walk beside us everyday, always in our hearts.
Your sister Roma, nephews Mark and Bradley


Published in The West Australian on Feb. 28, 2019
