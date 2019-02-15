Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Angelka MIJAT is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 18 February 2019. View



MIJAT (Angelka):

Passed away peacefully on 13th February 2019 aged 99.

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our dear Mum, beloved wife of Roko (dec), Mother, Mother-in-law of Ron (dec), Joyce and Tony, Millie, Len and Margaret. Baba to 12 and Pra-Baba to 27. A life filled with so much love for us all and a heart that brought great joy to our family and that is why the memories of Mum will never fade.

Rest In Peace.

Forever loved



MIJAT (Angelka):

Timeless memories of a remarkable, strong, brave and very proud Mum, Mother-in-law, Baba and Pra-Baba. You will remain in our hearts forever. Peacefully at rest now with Dad. Thanks Mum for your love and devotion to all of us.

Love from Joyce, Tony, Patricia, Tania and Owen, Ellen (dec), Loren, Jack, Ike, Oliver, Lara and David, Grace, Austin, Rosemary, Lena and Iain, Connor, Isla, Jade, Anthony and Joanne, Anastasia, Lilliana, Sarenna and Anthony.

Loved, respected and sadly missed.

Pocivaj u miru

MIJAT (Angelka):

Farewell our beautiful and remarkable Baba and PraBaba. Your legacy of unconditional love and kindness will live on in all of us. Thanks for being our amazing Baba.

Love always Patricia, Tania and Owen, Lara and David, Lena and Iain, Anthony and Jo and your adoring great grandchildren.



MIJAT(Angelka):

My dearest beautiful Mumma, there are not enough words to describe what you mean to me and my family. You were my rock and I loved you dearly and I will miss you so much. We as a family farewell you with love and heartfelt thanks for your amazing unconditional love, kindness, humour and generosity which will live forever in my heart and in the hearts of your beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. You were a very special and inspirational Wife, Mother, Baba and PraBaba.

Much love Millie, Lisa, Vaughn and Pat and great grandchildren Aimee-Cherie, Mitchell, Zachariah, Zephaniah and Zion.

Rest peacefully with dear Dad xxx



MIJAT (Angelka):

Goodbye to our beautiful, dearest Baba and PraBaba. We cherish so many loving memories in our hearts that will forever echo in us all. Thank you Baba for your devotion and selfless love to each of us.

Love always, Lisa, Aimee-Cherie, Mitchell, Vaughn and Pat, Zachariah, Zephaniah and Zion.



MIJAT (Angelka):

Peacefully passed away at SJGH on 13th February 2019 aged 99.

Loving mother of Ron (dec), Joyce, Millie and Len. Mother-in-law to Margaret. Baba to Ashley and Candice, Travis and Marisa, Nina and Travis. PraBaba to Olivia, Ethan, Kayla, Jayden and little Arlo. Loving wife of Roko (dec). Forever in our hearts. You loved your family and your thoughts were with them right to the end. You are now at rest and you will be greatly missed by all of us. You were so precious to us. Memories of you will be treasured. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Farewell for now.



MIJAT (Angelka):

Our beautiful Baba and PraBaba. We love you and will miss you always. Gone to rest with Dida, Dad and Jeff.

Nicole, Guy, Matthew, Christopher and Rebecca





