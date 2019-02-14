|
Currently, the Guest Book for Angelina BUZZAI is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 17 February 2019.
BUZZAI (Angiolina):
It is with heavy hearts that sadly we announce our beautiful mother Angiolina Buzzai formerly of White Gum Valley has passed away peacefully on Monday 11.2.2019 at Fiona Stanley Hospital aged 90 years surrounded by the love of her family and will now be re-united with her beloved husband Giuseppe. Now resting in God's loving arms.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 14, 2019