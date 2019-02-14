Angelina BUZZAI

BUZZAI (Angiolina):
It is with heavy hearts that sadly we announce our beautiful mother Angiolina Buzzai formerly of White Gum Valley has passed away peacefully on Monday 11.2.2019 at Fiona Stanley Hospital aged 90 years surrounded by the love of her family and will now be re-united with her beloved husband Giuseppe. Now resting in God's loving arms.




Published in The West Australian on Feb. 14, 2019
