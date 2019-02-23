OMODEI:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Angelena (Lena) Omodei of Bayswater, will be celebrated in St Columba's Catholic Church, Cnr Roberts and Almondbury Streets Bayswater, commencing at 10:00am on TUESDAY (26.02.2019).
The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 11:30am for a Burial Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in St Columba's Catholic Church, Cnr Roberts and Almondbury Streets Bayswater at 7:00pm on MONDAY (25.02.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019