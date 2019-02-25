Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Andromaxi PANTELIS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 28 February 2019. View



PANTELIS (Andromaxi):

Loving sister of Nicki and sister-in-law of George (both dec). Cherished Aunt of Mary, Anne, Jenny and Daphne.

Life is not measured by the years you live, but the love you gave and the things you did. You had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold. We will miss you terribly but take comfort that you will be reunited with Uncle Spiro, Baba, your brothers and our mum once again.

Always in our hearts Mary, Steve, Anne, Vic, Jenny, Steve, Daphne, Andoni and families

PANTELIS (Andromaxi):

To Our Beloved Teta Mucki. A much loved Aunty to all of us. You will always be remembered for your caring and loving nature. Always funny and cracking jokes to put a smile on our faces. We have many fond memories of cups of tea and chats at your house on Swan Street, where you lived for over 50 years. We are honoured and grateful to have had you as our Aunty and you will live in our hearts forever.

Love Dixie, Tania, Jim, Donna and Liam

PANTELIS (Andromaxi):

To Our Dear Teta Mucki. We will always remember your wonderful sense of humour and laughing at your funny jokes. You were generous and loving to our girls Zoe and Holly, always giving them little gifts at every visit. You were a caring, loving and treasured member of our family. You were dearly loved and will be sorely missed.

Forever in our hearts Nus, Iva, Zoe and Holly

PANTELIS (Andromaxi):

Dearest Teta Mucki. To a lovely Aunty to all of us and Godmother to Julie. We will miss your wonderful sense of humour and loving heart. You always had us smiling and laughing. Thank you for your dedication to Baba Vena and Uncle Spiro. Some of our fondest memories are sharing the sweet treats you loved so much. You have so many beautiful memories left behind and you lived a truly dignified life. We love you so much.

Always in our hearts Jim, Julie, Sophie and Bella

PANTELIS (Andromaxi):

To Our Dearest Sister Mucki. It is with much sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved sister Mucki. You are now at rest after many years of a caring and loving life well lived. We will miss your generous and giving heart and joyful spirit. Memories of you will live in our hearts forever. So dearly loved, so sadly missed.

Sophie and Nick

PANTELIS (Andromaxi):

To My Dearest Teta Mucki. You were there for me in my younger years and I was grateful to be there for you when you needed me. You were like a second Mum and I treasure those memories. You will always have a special place in my heart.

Love Dixie







PANTELIS (Andromaxi):Loving sister of Nicki and sister-in-law of George (both dec). Cherished Aunt of Mary, Anne, Jenny and Daphne.Life is not measured by the years you live, but the love you gave and the things you did. You had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold. We will miss you terribly but take comfort that you will be reunited with Uncle Spiro, Baba, your brothers and our mum once again.Always in our hearts Mary, Steve, Anne, Vic, Jenny, Steve, Daphne, Andoni and familiesPANTELIS (Andromaxi):To Our Beloved Teta Mucki. A much loved Aunty to all of us. You will always be remembered for your caring and loving nature. Always funny and cracking jokes to put a smile on our faces. We have many fond memories of cups of tea and chats at your house on Swan Street, where you lived for over 50 years. We are honoured and grateful to have had you as our Aunty and you will live in our hearts forever.Love Dixie, Tania, Jim, Donna and LiamPANTELIS (Andromaxi):To Our Dear Teta Mucki. We will always remember your wonderful sense of humour and laughing at your funny jokes. You were generous and loving to our girls Zoe and Holly, always giving them little gifts at every visit. You were a caring, loving and treasured member of our family. You were dearly loved and will be sorely missed.Forever in our hearts Nus, Iva, Zoe and HollyPANTELIS (Andromaxi):Dearest Teta Mucki. To a lovely Aunty to all of us and Godmother to Julie. We will miss your wonderful sense of humour and loving heart. You always had us smiling and laughing. Thank you for your dedication to Baba Vena and Uncle Spiro. Some of our fondest memories are sharing the sweet treats you loved so much. You have so many beautiful memories left behind and you lived a truly dignified life. We love you so much.Always in our hearts Jim, Julie, Sophie and BellaPANTELIS (Andromaxi):To Our Dearest Sister Mucki. It is with much sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved sister Mucki. You are now at rest after many years of a caring and loving life well lived. We will miss your generous and giving heart and joyful spirit. Memories of you will live in our hearts forever. So dearly loved, so sadly missed.Sophie and NickPANTELIS (Andromaxi):To My Dearest Teta Mucki. You were there for me in my younger years and I was grateful to be there for you when you needed me. You were like a second Mum and I treasure those memories. You will always have a special place in my heart.Love Dixie Published in The West Australian on Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers