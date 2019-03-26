Andrew VEALE

  • "VEALE (Andrew ): (25.06.73 - 22.3.19) Our beautiful..."
  • "VEALE (Andrew ): My precious and much loved nephew. I..."
  • "VEALE (Andrew ): Greatly loved nephew of Gary and Linda and..."
  • "VEALE (Andrew ): Cherished nephew of Roger and Jeanette and..."
  • " VEALE (Andrew): We never crossed paths through..."
Currently, the Guest Book for Andrew VEALE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 29 March 2019.

VEALE (Andrew ): My precious and much loved nephew.
I will carry the image of you always Andrew, the baby, the child and the wonderful young man.
So many memories which will never fade.
"Out beyond ideas of wrong doing and right doing there is a field,
I'll meet you there.
When the soul lies down in that grass, the world is too full to talk about".
Jane (Bawden)



Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019
