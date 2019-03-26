VEALE (Andrew ): My precious and much loved nephew.
|
I will carry the image of you always Andrew, the baby, the child and the wonderful young man.
So many memories which will never fade.
"Out beyond ideas of wrong doing and right doing there is a field,
I'll meet you there.
When the soul lies down in that grass, the world is too full to talk about".
Jane (Bawden)
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 26, 2019