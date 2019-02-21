GUILFOYLE:
The Funeral Mass for Cr Andrew Guilfoyle of Karrinyup will be celebrated in Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 121 Miles Street, Karrinyup commencing at 10.45am on Friday (22.02.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 12.30pm for a Cremation Service. Rosary will be recited in Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church at 6.00pm on Thursday (21.02.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 21, 2019