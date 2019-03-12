

CATTLE (Andrew Claude):

16.9.1948 - 6.3.2019 Ever loving Dad to his Bonnie Daughter Shari, beloved Son-in-law Gam and Devoted Poppy to Loki and Holly.

You were tragically taken from us too soon, but Heaven must have needed another Angel.

We love you so much and we will hold you in our hearts for eternity.

Dad you were my compass in life, my loving Dad, my friend and confidant.

We will miss you forever, watch over us Dad and guide us with your light. Rest in peace now. With our love always Sharon, Gam, Lachlan and Holly.



CATTLE (Andrew):

16.9.1948 - 6.3.2019 It is with a heavy and broken heart that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of our Dad and Poppy on 6.3.2019 on his farm at Lake King.

All of our love for you and unspoken words will be in our thoughts and prayers forever until we meet again.

Dad we are humbled and grateful for all that you have done and the life lessons taught.

Much loved father of Mark.

Father-in-law (Dad) to Penny.

Poppy to Cadence, Lucy and Piper.

God has you in His arms We have you in our hearts



