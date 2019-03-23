Funeral notice



METAXAS:

The Funeral Service for Mrs Amelia Metaxas formerly of Wembley will be held in the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Sts Constantine and Helene, Parker St, NORTHBRIDGE commencing at 9.30am on THURSDAY (28.03.2019).

The Cortege will leave the Cathedral at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Rd Karrakatta at 11.30am for a Burial Service.

No visitors to home please

502 WANNEROO RD WESTMINSTER 9464 7266

WA Family Owned

www.bowraodea.com.au







METAXAS:The Funeral Service for Mrs Amelia Metaxas formerly of Wembley will be held in the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Sts Constantine and Helene, Parker St, NORTHBRIDGE commencing at 9.30am on THURSDAY (28.03.2019).The Cortege will leave the Cathedral at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Rd Karrakatta at 11.30am for a Burial Service.No visitors to home please502 WANNEROO RD WESTMINSTER 9464 7266WA Family Owned Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers