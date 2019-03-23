METAXAS:
The Funeral Service for Mrs Amelia Metaxas formerly of Wembley will be held in the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Sts Constantine and Helene, Parker St, NORTHBRIDGE commencing at 9.30am on THURSDAY (28.03.2019).
The Cortege will leave the Cathedral at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Rd Karrakatta at 11.30am for a Burial Service.
No visitors to home please
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019