METAXAS (Amelia ): (nee Psaltis)

Amelia was born on 21 February 1926 and died on 20 March 2019, aged 93. Wife of Themistocles Metaxas (dec). Beloved mother of Katina, Marcelle, Desie, John, Marina (dec), Arthur and Helen. Adored grandmother of Daevid TG (dec), Patrick, Zoe, Daevid and Domini; Chris and Elaina; Emily and Alex; Andrew and Aaron; Stephen, Brendan, Phillip and Gregory; and Joshua. Precious great grand- mother of Sophia, Henry, Charlie and Avery; Isaac and Pele; Chloe and Sebastian; Olivia, Evelyn and Alison. We thank Mum for her total devotion and loving care, her strength and kindness, and a life devoted to her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.



METAXAS (Amelia):

So blessed to have the most beautiful, devoted, caring, precious mum, who sacrificed all her being for us. Sleep peacefully my darling. Will miss you enormously, will treasure your memory. Loving you always. In my heart forever. Katina xx



METAXAS (Amelia):

Our darling Mum, grand- mother and great- grandmother. Thank you for your support and kindness, your boundless love and generosity of spirit. You were the rock and heart of our family. You loved and were loved unconditionally. We will love and treasure you forever. Sleep peacefully now. May God bless and keep you forever. Marcelle and Nigel; Daevid TG (dec); Patrick and Deepana and Sophia; Zoe and Jon, Henry, Charlie and Avery; Daevid and Kym; Domini; and Roderick.



METAXAS (Amelia):

Mum, you sacrificed so much for us through so many years. We can never repay the love, care, devotion and support you gave so unselfishly to us. You are in our hearts forever near and dear to us. John, Marie, Emily and Alex



METAXAS (Amelia):

Mum, we honour your life which was full of devotion to your family and friends. Your lifetime's work was an inspiration to us all and the foundation of our achievements. We will remember the good times and your never-ending love. Arthur; Stephen, Michelle and Olivia; Brendan and Jean-Pedro; Phillip, Rachael, Evelyn and Alison; and Gregory



