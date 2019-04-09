|
Currently, the Guest Book for Allan SUTCLIFFE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 12 April 2019.
S utcliffe (Allan Roy):
02.08.1936 - 06.04.2019 Passed away peacefully. Beloved Husband of Lorraine. Adored Father of Rod, Julie (dec) and Craig and Father-in-law to Julie and Tracey.
Loving Granddad to Brett, Adrian, Cameron and Brandon and Proud Great Granddad of Koa.
At peace with Julie. The memories will live on.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019