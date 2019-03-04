|
Currently, the Guest Book for Allan BICKFORD is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 7 March 2019.
BICKFORD (Allan ): 16.05.1937 - 01.03.2019 Dearly loved husband of Jacqueline, Father to Bradley, Leonie and Sandra, Father-In-Law to Scott and Zainab, Grandfather to Danial, Hizam, Khalisah, Syakir, Afiqah, Cartia, Louisa, Rhian, Daryl and Shannon, Great Grandfather to NurRohaisah, Zara, Isa, Zeyad, Kareem and Connor.
No more pain, Rest In Peace
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 4, 2019