FORREST (Alistair

Jonathan Ronald):

21.1.1994 - 9.3.2019 I'll lend you for a little while "A child of mine" God said. For you to love while he lives and to mourn for when he's dead. It may be days or 7 years or 34 or 3, but will you till I call him back, take care of him for me. He'll bring his charms to gladden you but should his stay be brief you'll have his lovely memories. A solace for your grief I cannot promise he'll stay. Since all from earth return, but I looked this wide world over in my search for grandparents true and from the throng that crowds life's lane, I have selected the both of you. Now will you give him all your love? Not think the labour vain, nor hate me when I come to call him back to Heaven again. I fancied that I heard them say, "Dear Lord, thy will be done". For all the joys thy child will bring, the risk of grief will run. We'll shelter him with tenderness, we'll love him while we may and from the happiness we've known together, forever grateful stay. But should the angels call for him much sooner than was planned, we'll brave the bitter grief that comes and try to understand.



Our beautiful grandson. Nan and Pop xx



