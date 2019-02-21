|
GANNON (Alison):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 18.2.2019
Much loved partner of Peter. Loving daughter of Paddy (dec) and Wynne. Cherished sister of Jan and sister-in-law of Russell. Adored aunt of Matt, Alyssia, Jake, Ash, Simone and Steve. Aunty Alice to Harper and Albey. Always in our hearts
G annon (Alison):
To my darling Ali,
Cherished memories from home and Yallingup.
Until we meet again With love from Pete.
Sincere thanks to the staff at Charlies' ICU.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 21, 2019