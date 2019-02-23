Alison DOLEY

DOLEY Alison Betty AM
(nee Rudduck):
28.10.1938 - 20.02.2019 Loved wife of John (dec). Eldest daughter of the late Arnold and Clarice Rudduck.
Loving sister of Wendy Le Get and sister-in-law to Garry (dec).
Aunt of Rohan, Kirsten, Naomi, Ashley and Rebecca.
Great aunt of Aidan and Caitlyn.
Late of "Koobabbie", Coorow.
A lover of bush and birds. RIP

Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019
