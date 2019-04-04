|
It is with much sadness to hear of the sudden passing of Alicia. A most valued and respected employee of PathWest as a member of the Regional Branch Laboratory Staff, in the remote collection centre in Meekatharra. Alicia will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and worked with her. Our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy are extended to Alicia's family. From all her friends and work colleagues across PathWest.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 4, 2019