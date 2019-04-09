|
POLA (Alice Emily):
14.12.1916 - 7.4.2019 Dearly loved and loving wife of Bill (dec).
Mother of Spencer and Graham.
Grandmother of Tony, Tamara, Darelle, Nadine, Dionne (dec) and Rhiannon.
Great grandmother to Danica, Emily, Jessica, Douglas, Tyler, Lola, Jethro and Eden.
Forever in our hearts.
POLA (Alice Emily):
A Grand Centenarian Tribute to the worlds greatest Mum.
A genteel lady of grace, poise and dignity.
A life of giving, love and laughter.
Always remembered with all our love.
Spencer, Gail and Family.
Published in The West Australian from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019