NICHOLAS (Alice ): 18.9.1919 - 9.3.2019 Loving wife of Artemus (dec), mother of Owen (dec), Allan and partner Nicky, Auckland, NZ, and Kay and husband Keith Hall, Perth.
Proud and loving grandmother of twelve grandchildren, twenty eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
An amazing, determined and gracious woman in her 100th year.

Published in The West Australian on Mar. 13, 2019
