MALE (Alice ): On Saturday 23 February at Riversea, Mosman Park. Eldest child of Lawrence and Alice Burns. Widow of Theodore Male. Dearly loved mother of Jan, Susan, Guy and Brett. Fond mother-in-law of John, David and Rebecca. Grandmother of 6. Great- Grandmother of 3. The family thanks Pele and the staff at Riversea for their wonderful care of Alice..
MALE (Alice):
Cherished mother of Jan Lyon. Dearly loved mother-in-law of John. Treasured grandmother of Catherine and John.
Fond grandmother-in-law of Gary.
Loving great-grandmother of Alexander and Estella.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 25, 2019