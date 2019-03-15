Alice KING

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "KING (Alice ): Passed away peacefully, 11.03.2019, at..."
    - Alice KING
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Alice KING is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 18 March 2019.

KING (Alice ): Passed away peacefully, 11.03.2019, at Opal-Care Armadale, aged 92 years Formerly of Reserve Drive, Mandurah, Pitchford Ave, Maddington. Loved wife of Bert (dec) and devoted Mum to June, Bob, Evelyn and Doug (dec), Mother- In-law to Peter, Kaye and Sharon. Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother to many.
Rest In Peace



logo


logo
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com