KING (Alice ): Passed away peacefully, 11.03.2019, at Opal-Care Armadale, aged 92 years Formerly of Reserve Drive, Mandurah, Pitchford Ave, Maddington. Loved wife of Bert (dec) and devoted Mum to June, Bob, Evelyn and Doug (dec), Mother- In-law to Peter, Kaye and Sharon. Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother to many.
Rest In Peace
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 15, 2019