EADES (Alf Deon):

Treasured memories of Alf Deon Eades / Quartermaine. Dearly beloved son of Bill Eades and Connie Quartermaine (both dec). Loving grandson of Alf and Linda Eades (nee Riley), Timothy and Esther Quartermaine (nee Hayden) (all dec). Dearly beloved father to Rhihannah, Alf (Junior), Molly. Loving husband of Debbie Eades (nee Ward-Khan) (dec). Cherished baby brother to Roberta (dec), Willy (dec), Darryl, Robert, Sharon (dec), Ronald (dec), Mark (dec), Dianna, Timmy and a very special uncle to Chris. Loving uncle and Pop to many. Loving brother-in-law to many also.

No matter what we write on paper will never explain the heartache and pain and emptiness we are feeling and that we have to live with forever. The tragic loss of our Dad and baby brother (Tommy) Alf. You will be greatly and sadly missed our little brother and Dad, gone but never ever to be forgotten.

Our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to your big girl Rhihannah, your two little angels Alf (Junior), Molly.

Love always your heartbroken family.

R.I.P

Tommy





