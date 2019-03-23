Alexander SAAR

SAAR (Alexander John):

Partner of Helen, father of Erin and Leigh, grandfather of Makari, Freya, Lacey and Isla.

Remembered with love.
In accordance with Alex's wishes, a Private Cremation has taken place.

Dearly loved partner of Helen.

During our thirty year journey, there were so many wonderful miles.
In my heart always.

Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019
