SAAR (Alexander John):
Partner of Helen, father of Erin and Leigh, grandfather of Makari, Freya, Lacey and Isla.
Remembered with love.
In accordance with Alex's wishes, a Private Cremation has taken place.
SAAR (Alexander John):
Dearly loved partner of Helen.
During our thirty year journey, there were so many wonderful miles.
In my heart always.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019