THOMAS (Albert ): 5.8.1929 - 10.2.2019 Announcing the Sad passing of BERT. Much loved and adored Husband of Shirley. Loved and admired Father of Greg, Linda and Lisa. Loved and respected Grandfather of 6, Great Grandfather to 10. Our Rock, Our Guide. A True Gentleman. Will be so Dearly Missed by us all. Back on Your Bike Pop.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 14, 2019