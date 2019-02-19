|
Currently, the Guest Book for Alba MACORIN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 22 February 2019.
MACORIN (Alba):
Passed away peacefully on 14.02.2019 aged 88. Born in Comune Di Marie Colombo, Italy. Beloved wife of Bill (dec). Mother of Irene, Anne and Don (dec), Robert and Alison.
Nonna of Shane, Kellie and Chris, Wade and Kaori.
Bis Nonna of Gianluca, Kristiano, Demetri, Elijah, Mei, Mali, Miya, Seiji and Megs. We have so many happy and beautiful memories to cherish.
You are now with Dad. Love you always. Our sincere thanks to all the wonderful staff at Myvista Nursing Home, Balcatta for all their love, care and support that you gave Mum and our family.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019