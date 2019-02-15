|
Currently, the Guest Book for Alan TRELOAR is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 18 February 2019.
TRELOAR (Alan Desmond):
01.10.1934 to 14.02.2019 A true gentleman. Passed away peacefully on 14th February 2019. Beloved father of Adrienne and Scott, father-in-law to Melissa, adored partner of Margie, father figure to Simon and Craig, and gorgeous Papa to Alex, Indah, Lachie, Christopher, Henry, Kai and George. Friends are welcome to join us for a celebration of Alan's life at Seaview Golf Club, Cottesloe from 5.00-7.00pm on Thursday 21st February 2019.
Published in The West Australian from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019