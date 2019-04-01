LUSCOMBE:
The Funeral Service for Mr Alan Luscombe of Trigg (formerly of Carine) will be celebrated in All Saints Catholic Church, Liwara Place and Orkney Road Greenwood, commencing at 10.15am on THURSDAY (4.04.2019). The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Ave, Padbury, at 11.45am for a Burial Service.
